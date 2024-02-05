Stiles Financial Services Inc Has $1.45 Million Stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Stiles Financial Services Inc trimmed its position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 91 shares during the period. Stiles Financial Services Inc’s holdings in American Tower were worth $1,452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in American Tower by 75.3% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in American Tower during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in American Tower during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new stake in American Tower during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Tower in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. 89.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded American Tower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. HSBC started coverage on American Tower in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $245.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on American Tower from $218.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on American Tower from $212.00 to $169.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on American Tower from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $221.54.

American Tower Price Performance

Shares of American Tower stock traded down $4.36 during trading on Monday, hitting $189.15. The stock had a trading volume of 643,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,159,765. The firm has a market cap of $88.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.68. American Tower Co. has a 12 month low of $154.58 and a 12 month high of $221.53. The business’s 50-day moving average is $208.26 and its 200 day moving average is $188.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15.

American Tower Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were issued a $1.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 27th. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 444.45%.

American Tower Profile

(Free Report)

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 225,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

