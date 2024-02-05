Stiles Financial Services Inc Increases Stock Holdings in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Stiles Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Free Report) by 117.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,961 shares during the quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Graco were worth $805,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GGG. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in Graco by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Graco by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 86,910 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,176,000 after purchasing an additional 13,302 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Graco by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 96,025 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,879,000 after purchasing an additional 7,396 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Graco by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,834 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Graco by 74.3% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 9,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 4,108 shares in the last quarter. 84.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Graco Trading Down 1.3 %

NYSE GGG traded down $1.13 on Monday, hitting $85.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 131,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 613,167. Graco Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.17 and a 52-week high of $87.94. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.35. The firm has a market cap of $14.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.00, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.81.

Graco Increases Dividend

Insider Transactions at Graco

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 22nd will be given a $0.255 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 19th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. This is a positive change from Graco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Graco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.69%.

In other news, EVP Kathryn L. Schoenrock sold 1,466 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.84, for a total value of $117,045.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $435,207.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Caroline M. Chambers sold 12,992 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.59, for a total transaction of $1,047,025.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 56,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,546,001.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Kathryn L. Schoenrock sold 1,466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.84, for a total value of $117,045.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $435,207.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 27,734 shares of company stock valued at $2,269,879. Corporate insiders own 2.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GGG. StockNews.com upgraded Graco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Graco from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Graco from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Graco currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.80.

View Our Latest Report on Graco

About Graco

(Free Report)

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems and applicators, and precision dispensing solutions.

