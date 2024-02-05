Stiles Financial Services Inc Increases Stock Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Stiles Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,568 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the quarter. Lam Research accounts for approximately 1.2% of Stiles Financial Services Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Stiles Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $2,236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bollard Group LLC raised its stake in Lam Research by 60.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 40 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Lam Research in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lam Research in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Lam Research in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in Lam Research in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. 84.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Lam Research

In related news, CAO Christina Corrreia sold 647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $768.75, for a total value of $497,381.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,221,975. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CAO Christina Corrreia sold 647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $768.75, for a total value of $497,381.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,221,975. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $768.75, for a total transaction of $678,037.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,920,575. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 35,236 shares of company stock valued at $25,375,687. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on LRCX. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Lam Research from $700.00 to $912.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Lam Research from $690.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $900.00 target price on shares of Lam Research in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Lam Research from $850.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $793.27.

Lam Research Stock Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ LRCX traded up $5.93 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $844.63. 284,383 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,101,153. The company’s 50-day moving average is $768.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $695.03. Lam Research Co. has a one year low of $467.02 and a one year high of $900.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 3.06. The company has a market capitalization of $110.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.50.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $7.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.06 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 24.15% and a return on equity of 44.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $10.71 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 28.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 13th were paid a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 12th. This is a boost from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.94%.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

