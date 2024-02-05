Stiles Financial Services Inc Purchases 1,902 Shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Stiles Financial Services Inc boosted its position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,523 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,902 shares during the period. Xcel Energy makes up approximately 1.4% of Stiles Financial Services Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Stiles Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $2,719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in XEL. Quilter Plc bought a new stake in Xcel Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $255,201,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. McCarthy Grittinger Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quarry LP boosted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 114.5% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Country Trust Bank boosted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 106.6% in the 3rd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. 77.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on XEL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Xcel Energy from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Xcel Energy from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Xcel Energy from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. StockNews.com upgraded Xcel Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 5th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Xcel Energy from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.00.

Xcel Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:XEL traded down $0.78 during trading on Monday, hitting $59.04. 641,367 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,447,579. The company has a market cap of $32.58 billion, a PE ratio of 18.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.40. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.73 and a 52-week high of $71.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $61.29 and a 200 day moving average of $59.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 12.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

Xcel Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 27th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.80%.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

