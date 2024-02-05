Stiles Financial Services Inc Raises Stock Position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Stiles Financial Services Inc raised its stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 282.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,269 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares during the quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc’s holdings in ASML were worth $1,336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Carmel Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of ASML by 200.0% during the third quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 45 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ASML by 220.0% during the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 48 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ASML during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Bollard Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ASML during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, First Financial Corp IN acquired a new stake in shares of ASML during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.94% of the company’s stock.

Get ASML alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ASML shares. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of ASML from $830.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of ASML in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of ASML from $726.00 to $878.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of ASML from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $912.60.

ASML Stock Down 0.2 %

ASML stock traded down $2.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $887.17. The company had a trading volume of 355,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,418,265. The stock has a market cap of $350.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.41, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. ASML Holding has a 1 year low of $563.99 and a 1 year high of $893.78. The business has a fifty day moving average of $748.49 and a 200 day moving average of $677.16.

ASML Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.343 per share. This represents a $5.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 5th. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.17%.

ASML Profile

(Free Report)

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.