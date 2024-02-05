Stiles Financial Services Inc Sells 459 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Stiles Financial Services Inc cut its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 21,009 shares of the company’s stock after selling 459 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble comprises about 1.6% of Stiles Financial Services Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Stiles Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $3,064,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Davis Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Davis Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. LWM Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. LWM Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 9,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,327,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KFA Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. 63.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 74,443 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.30, for a total value of $11,412,111.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 973 shares in the company, valued at $149,160.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 74,443 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.30, for a total transaction of $11,412,111.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 973 shares in the company, valued at $149,160.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 31,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.90, for a total transaction of $4,844,497.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 9,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,490,602.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 278,658 shares of company stock worth $42,921,732 over the last ninety days. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PG traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $158.47. 2,240,249 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,294,674. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $372.88 billion, a PE ratio of 26.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $149.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $150.66. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $135.83 and a 1-year high of $159.60.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $21.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.48 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.60% and a return on equity of 34.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.9407 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.98%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $169.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.06.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

