Stiles Financial Services Inc Sells 862 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Stiles Financial Services Inc trimmed its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 13.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,741 shares of the company’s stock after selling 862 shares during the quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 107,178.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 75,921,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,156,076,000 after acquiring an additional 75,850,258 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,648,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $922,406,000 after acquiring an additional 823,118 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 9.2% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,907,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,564,000 after purchasing an additional 244,127 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,514,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,947,000 after purchasing an additional 8,048 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 4.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,309,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,410,000 after purchasing an additional 57,503 shares during the period. 47.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DVY traded down $1.49 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $113.70. 202,005 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 621,617. The firm has a market cap of $17.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.48. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $102.66 and a 52 week high of $126.15.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $1.189 per share. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

