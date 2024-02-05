StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Airgain Stock Performance

AIRG opened at $4.28 on Friday. Airgain has a 52-week low of $1.63 and a 52-week high of $8.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.68 million, a PE ratio of -4.37 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.70.

Get Airgain alerts:

Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $13.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.03 million. Airgain had a negative return on equity of 17.59% and a negative net margin of 15.43%. On average, research analysts forecast that Airgain will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Airgain

Airgain Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Airgain by 30.7% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,916 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Airgain by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 14,927 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,934 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP increased its holdings in Airgain by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 29,271 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,946 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Airgain by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 188,429 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after acquiring an additional 1,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its holdings in shares of Airgain by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 14,254 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 2,214 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.15% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Airgain, Inc provides wireless connectivity solutions that creates and delivers embedded components, external antennas, and integrated systems worldwide. The company's products include MaxBeam embedded antennas; profile embedded antennas; profile contour embedded antennas; ultra-embedded antennas; SmartMax embedded antennas; and MaxBeam carrier class antennas, as well as automotive, fleet, public safety, and machine-to-machine antennas under the Antenna Plus brand.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Airgain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airgain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.