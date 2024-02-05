StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.
AIRG opened at $4.28 on Friday. Airgain has a 52-week low of $1.63 and a 52-week high of $8.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.68 million, a PE ratio of -4.37 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.70.
Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $13.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.03 million. Airgain had a negative return on equity of 17.59% and a negative net margin of 15.43%. On average, research analysts forecast that Airgain will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.
Airgain, Inc provides wireless connectivity solutions that creates and delivers embedded components, external antennas, and integrated systems worldwide. The company's products include MaxBeam embedded antennas; profile embedded antennas; profile contour embedded antennas; ultra-embedded antennas; SmartMax embedded antennas; and MaxBeam carrier class antennas, as well as automotive, fleet, public safety, and machine-to-machine antennas under the Antenna Plus brand.
