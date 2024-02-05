StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Almaden Minerals (NYSE:AAU)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Almaden Minerals (NYSE:AAUFree Report) in a report released on Friday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Almaden Minerals Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:AAU opened at $0.14 on Friday. Almaden Minerals has a 12 month low of $0.11 and a 12 month high of $0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 22.82 and a current ratio of 22.82. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.14.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AAU. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Almaden Minerals during the 4th quarter worth about $119,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Almaden Minerals by 587.9% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 485,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 415,244 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Almaden Minerals during the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Almaden Minerals by 564.4% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 233,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 198,088 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Almaden Minerals during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000.

About Almaden Minerals

Almaden Minerals Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in Mexico. The company's principal asset includes a 100% interest in the Ixtaca gold-silver project located in Puebla State, Mexico. Almaden Minerals Ltd.

