StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Capri (NYSE:CPRI)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Shares of CPRI opened at $47.57 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $49.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.60. Capri has a 52-week low of $34.17 and a 52-week high of $69.25. The company has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.16, a PEG ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 2.07.
Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.36). Capri had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 29.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.79 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Capri will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors. The company offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, handbags, scarves and belts, small leather goods, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques, department, and specialty stores, as well as through e-commerce sites.
