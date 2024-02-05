StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Capri (NYSE:CPRI)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Capri Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of CPRI opened at $47.57 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $49.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.60. Capri has a 52-week low of $34.17 and a 52-week high of $69.25. The company has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.16, a PEG ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 2.07.

Get Capri alerts:

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.36). Capri had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 29.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.79 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Capri will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Capri

About Capri

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of Capri by 252.2% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Capri by 789.3% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Capri in the second quarter valued at about $63,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its holdings in Capri by 26.1% during the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. bought a new stake in Capri during the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. 86.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors. The company offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, handbags, scarves and belts, small leather goods, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques, department, and specialty stores, as well as through e-commerce sites.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Capri Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capri and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.