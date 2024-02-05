StockNews.com Begins Coverage on CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of CB Financial Services in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They issued a neutral rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock.

Get CB Financial Services alerts:

View Our Latest Report on CB Financial Services

CB Financial Services Price Performance

CB Financial Services Dividend Announcement

Shares of NASDAQ:CBFV opened at $23.86 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.40. CB Financial Services has a twelve month low of $17.20 and a twelve month high of $27.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.16 million, a PE ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 0.58.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. CB Financial Services’s payout ratio is 22.88%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CB Financial Services

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBFV. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in CB Financial Services by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 311,163 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,441,000 after acquiring an additional 56,660 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of CB Financial Services by 162.1% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 89,003 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,842,000 after acquiring an additional 55,039 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of CB Financial Services in the second quarter valued at about $890,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in CB Financial Services by 266.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,087 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 33,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EA Series Trust bought a new position in CB Financial Services in the second quarter worth about $457,000. Institutional investors own 31.97% of the company’s stock.

CB Financial Services Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CB Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and businesses in southwestern Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and Ohio. The company's primary deposit products include demand deposits, NOW accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CB Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CB Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.