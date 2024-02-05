StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.
Shares of ENSV opened at $0.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.66. Enservco has a 1 year low of $0.17 and a 1 year high of $1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $5.47 million, a PE ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.35.
Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Enservco had a negative return on equity of 369.83% and a negative net margin of 37.49%. The company had revenue of $2.94 million for the quarter.
Enservco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides well enhancement and fluid management services to the onshore oil and natural gas industry. It offers hot oiling and acidizing, frac water heating, pressure testing, acidizing, and water hauling services, as well as well site construction services.
