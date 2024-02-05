StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Enservco Trading Down 7.6 %

Shares of ENSV opened at $0.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.66. Enservco has a 1 year low of $0.17 and a 1 year high of $1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $5.47 million, a PE ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.35.

Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Enservco had a negative return on equity of 369.83% and a negative net margin of 37.49%. The company had revenue of $2.94 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enservco during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Enservco during the first quarter worth about $51,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enservco during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Enservco during the first quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, United Asset Strategies Inc. raised its position in shares of Enservco by 74.1% during the third quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 82,625 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 35,170 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Enservco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides well enhancement and fluid management services to the onshore oil and natural gas industry. It offers hot oiling and acidizing, frac water heating, pressure testing, acidizing, and water hauling services, as well as well site construction services.

