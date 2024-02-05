StockNews.com Downgrades Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st.

Group 1 Automotive Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GPI opened at $267.66 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $284.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $270.15. Group 1 Automotive has a 52-week low of $194.33 and a 52-week high of $310.08. The company has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of 6.27, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $9.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $10.44 by ($0.94). The company had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.41 billion. Group 1 Automotive had a return on equity of 24.81% and a net margin of 3.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $10.86 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Group 1 Automotive will post 39.83 EPS for the current year.

Group 1 Automotive Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. Group 1 Automotive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.22%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Group 1 Automotive

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in Group 1 Automotive in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 159.6% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Group 1 Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Group 1 Automotive by 255.3% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.92% of the company’s stock.

About Group 1 Automotive

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service and insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services.

