StockNews.com Downgrades Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) to Sell

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Friday.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on MARA. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Marathon Digital in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. They set a market perform rating and a $8.30 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Marathon Digital from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Marathon Digital in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. They set an underweight rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Marathon Digital from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.76.

Marathon Digital Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ MARA opened at $18.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of -6.13 and a beta of 5.44. Marathon Digital has a 12-month low of $5.13 and a 12-month high of $31.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.99. The company has a quick ratio of 11.33, a current ratio of 11.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The business services provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $97.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.60 million. Marathon Digital had a negative return on equity of 8.68% and a negative net margin of 136.97%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Marathon Digital will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Marathon Digital

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Digital by 41.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,705,238 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080,124 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Digital by 105.6% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 697,498 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,929,000 after purchasing an additional 358,220 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Digital by 280.6% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 41,546 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 30,631 shares during the last quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Digital in the third quarter valued at about $300,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Digital by 17.3% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 27,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 4,088 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.02% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Digital Company Profile

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines digital assets with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets in United States. The company was formerly known as Marathon Patent Group, Inc and changed its name to Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc in February 2021.

