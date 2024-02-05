StockNews.com Downgrades Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) to Sell

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday morning.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on NDAQ. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Nasdaq from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Nasdaq in a report on Friday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Nasdaq from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on Nasdaq from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nasdaq has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $62.20.

Shares of NASDAQ NDAQ opened at $56.65 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $56.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.87. Nasdaq has a fifty-two week low of $46.88 and a fifty-two week high of $60.99. The firm has a market cap of $32.69 billion, a PE ratio of 26.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Nasdaq had a net margin of 17.48% and a return on equity of 19.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Nasdaq will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.71%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in Nasdaq in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nasdaq in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Nasdaq in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Nasdaq by 250.6% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in Nasdaq by 93.9% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. 72.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Market Platforms, Capital Access Platforms, and Anti-Financial Crime. The Market Platforms segment trading services, including equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

