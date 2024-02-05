StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on NanoViricides (NYSE:NNVC)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NanoViricides (NYSE:NNVC – Get Free Report) in a report released on Saturday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

NanoViricides Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NNVC opened at $1.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 7.53, a quick ratio of 7.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. NanoViricides has a twelve month low of $1.00 and a twelve month high of $2.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.24. The stock has a market cap of $13.19 million, a P/E ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 0.68.

NanoViricides (NYSE:NNVC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of NanoViricides

About NanoViricides

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of NanoViricides by 10.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 78,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 7,506 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in NanoViricides by 114.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 9,314 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in NanoViricides during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NanoViricides by 59.1% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 67,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 25,012 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NanoViricides by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 458,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,000 after purchasing an additional 30,194 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.61% of the company’s stock.

NanoViricides, Inc, a clinical stage nano-biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of viral infections. The company's product portfolio includes NV-CoV-2, nanoviricide drug which is in phase 1a/1b clinical trails for the treatment of Covid; and NV-CoV-2 Oral Syrup, and NV-CoV-2 Oral Gummies, a semi-solid fixed-dose form which are in phase 1a/1b human clinical trials for enabling body-weight-based dose titration as is required for pediatric cases.

