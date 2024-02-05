StockNews.com Lowers National HealthCare (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC) to Buy

StockNews.com downgraded shares of National HealthCare (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning.

National HealthCare Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSEAMERICAN:NHC opened at $92.38 on Thursday. National HealthCare has a 1 year low of $51.56 and a 1 year high of $99.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.75 and a beta of 0.35.

National HealthCare (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. National HealthCare had a return on equity of 5.55% and a net margin of 4.05%. The firm had revenue of $288.49 million during the quarter.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of National HealthCare

In other news, Director Emil E. Hassan sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.50, for a total value of $663,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 65,595 shares in the company, valued at $5,805,157.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 13.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in National HealthCare by 9,150.0% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in National HealthCare during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in National HealthCare during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in National HealthCare by 57.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 655 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in National HealthCare by 131.3% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 694 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. 48.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

National HealthCare Company Profile

National HealthCare Corporation operates, manages, and provides services to skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, homecare and hospice agencies, and a behavioral health hospital. Its skilled nursing facilities offer licensed therapy services, nutrition services, social services, activities, and housekeeping and laundry services, as well as medical services prescribed by physicians; and rehabilitative services, such as physical, speech, respiratory, and occupational therapy for patients recovering from strokes, heart attacks, orthopedic conditions, neurological illnesses, or other illnesses, injuries, or disabilities.

Featured Articles

