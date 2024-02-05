StockNews.com Upgrades SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) to “Sell”

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Saturday.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of SL Green Realty from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $34.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered shares of SL Green Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $44.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.31.

Shares of SL Green Realty stock opened at $45.40 on Friday. SL Green Realty has a fifty-two week low of $19.06 and a fifty-two week high of $50.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.69. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $44.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.43.

In other news, Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 9,894 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.25, for a total value of $467,491.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $325,363.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SLG. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its holdings in SL Green Realty by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 2,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SL Green Realty by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,739 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $621,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 37,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,006,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,134 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. Finally, Arden Trust Co lifted its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 23,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.40% of the company’s stock.

3SL Green Realty Corp., Manhattan’s largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of June 30, 2022, SL Green held interests in 64 buildings totaling 34.4 million square feet.

