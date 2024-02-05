Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) Shares Bought by Janney Capital Management LLC

Janney Capital Management LLC raised its position in Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM – Free Report) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,160 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 350 shares during the quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Summit Materials were worth $410,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SUM. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 4.4% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 9,872 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 96.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 159,926 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,980,000 after purchasing an additional 78,544 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Summit Materials in the third quarter valued at approximately $532,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 2.1% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,251,061 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $163,518,000 after purchasing an additional 105,796 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 374.6% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 47,144 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,784,000 after purchasing an additional 37,210 shares during the period.

Get Summit Materials alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SUM. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Summit Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $43.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, January 12th. Seaport Res Ptn raised Summit Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Summit Materials in a report on Friday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.30.

Summit Materials Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:SUM opened at $36.79 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Summit Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.43 and a 52-week high of $39.56. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.30. The company has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.31 and a beta of 1.30.

Summit Materials Profile

(Free Report)

Summit Materials, Inc operates as a vertically integrated construction materials company. It operates in three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company offers aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components. It also provides asphalt paving and related services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.