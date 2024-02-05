Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) PT Lowered to $21.00

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVAGet Free Report) had its target price lowered by research analysts at B. Riley from $25.00 to $21.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 137.02% from the stock’s current price.

NOVA has been the subject of several other research reports. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $29.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Sunnova Energy International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $13.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sunnova Energy International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.33.

Sunnova Energy International Stock Down 10.5 %

Shares of Sunnova Energy International stock traded down $1.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $8.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,660,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,747,132. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.17 and a beta of 2.22. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23. Sunnova Energy International has a 1-year low of $7.61 and a 1-year high of $24.56.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sunnova Energy International

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NOVA. Electron Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 42.9% during the 3rd quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,308,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,582,000 after purchasing an additional 1,593,098 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 748.5% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,694,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,022,000 after buying an additional 1,494,614 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 39.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,241,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,618,000 after buying an additional 921,583 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Sunnova Energy International during the fourth quarter valued at about $14,254,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 2,616.4% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 696,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,294,000 after buying an additional 670,970 shares during the last quarter.

Sunnova Energy International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sunnova Energy International Inc provides energy as a service in the United States. The company offers electricity, as well as offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and diagnostics services. As of December 31, 2022, it operated a fleet of residential solar energy systems with a generation capacity of approximately 1,627 megawatts serving over 279,000 customers.

