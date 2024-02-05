Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) PT Lowered to $21.00

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by research analysts at B. Riley from $25.00 to $21.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 137.02% from the stock’s current price.

NOVA has been the subject of several other research reports. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $29.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Sunnova Energy International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $13.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sunnova Energy International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.33.

Shares of Sunnova Energy International stock traded down $1.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $8.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,660,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,747,132. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.17 and a beta of 2.22. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23. Sunnova Energy International has a 1-year low of $7.61 and a 1-year high of $24.56.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NOVA. Electron Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 42.9% during the 3rd quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,308,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,582,000 after purchasing an additional 1,593,098 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 748.5% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,694,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,022,000 after buying an additional 1,494,614 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 39.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,241,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,618,000 after buying an additional 921,583 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Sunnova Energy International during the fourth quarter valued at about $14,254,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 2,616.4% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 696,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,294,000 after buying an additional 670,970 shares during the last quarter.

Sunnova Energy International Inc provides energy as a service in the United States. The company offers electricity, as well as offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and diagnostics services. As of December 31, 2022, it operated a fleet of residential solar energy systems with a generation capacity of approximately 1,627 megawatts serving over 279,000 customers.

