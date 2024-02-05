Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Sets New 12-Month High at $626.00

Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $626.00 and last traded at $619.48, with a volume of 3455513 shares. The stock had previously closed at $579.63.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on SMCI shares. Nomura Instinet began coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a report on Friday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $413.00 price target on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer from $335.00 to $396.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Nomura initiated coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Friday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $413.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer from $250.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Super Micro Computer from $550.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $465.88.

Super Micro Computer Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.43. The firm has a market cap of $33.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.36 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $339.14 and its 200 day moving average is $298.58.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The company reported $5.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.94 by $0.65. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 7.92% and a return on equity of 32.34%. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 103.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 19.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Charles Liang sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.18, for a total value of $12,609,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,666,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,681,137,039.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Super Micro Computer news, Director Liang Chiu-Chu Sara Liu sold 962 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $476.10, for a total transaction of $458,008.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,292,135.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles Liang sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.18, for a total transaction of $12,609,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,666,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,681,137,039.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 75,809 shares of company stock valued at $19,429,625. 17.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Super Micro Computer

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Super Micro Computer during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 3,333.3% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in Super Micro Computer during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in Super Micro Computer during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new stake in Super Micro Computer in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. 72.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Super Micro Computer Company Profile

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

Further Reading

