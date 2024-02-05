Surge Energy (TSE:SGY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $5.91

Surge Energy Inc. (TSE:SGY – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$5.91 and last traded at C$5.93, with a volume of 154593 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$6.07.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Surge Energy from C$14.00 to C$12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Surge Energy from C$11.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Friday, December 8th. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of Surge Energy from C$13.00 to C$11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Stifel Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Surge Energy in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Surge Energy from C$12.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Friday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$11.91.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$6.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$7.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.32, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of C$595.84 million, a PE ratio of 3.75, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.46.

Surge Energy (TSE:SGY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported C$0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.34 by C($0.18). The firm had revenue of C$184.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$183.55 million. Surge Energy had a return on equity of 19.76% and a net margin of 26.60%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Surge Energy Inc. will post 0.7098214 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 30th. Surge Energy’s payout ratio is 29.63%.

In other news, Senior Officer Peter Dan O’neil sold 7,511 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.86, for a total value of C$51,525.46. 1.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Surge Energy Inc explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas in western Canada. The company's principal properties include Sparky assets located between Provost and Wainwright in eastern Alberta and western Saskatchewan; the Southeast Saskatchewan properties are located in the Southeast corner of the Province; the Greater Sawn Lake assets located in Northern Alberta; the Valhalla/Wembley property located in northwestern Alberta; and the Shaunavon properties located to the southwest of Swift Current, Saskatchewan.

