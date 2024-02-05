Swiss National Bank Boosts Stock Position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 78.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,764,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,215,100 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Copart were worth $119,109,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in Copart in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Copart during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its position in Copart by 100.0% during the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 720 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Copart by 92.1% in the first quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 438 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its position in shares of Copart by 100.0% in the third quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

CPRT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Copart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Copart in a report on Monday, December 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.50.

In related news, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 320,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.04, for a total value of $15,052,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Willis J. Johnson sold 100,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.83, for a total value of $5,021,119.95. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 50,681,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,525,482,216.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 320,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.04, for a total transaction of $15,052,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.23% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CPRT opened at $50.03 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.48. Copart, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.62 and a twelve month high of $51.53. The company has a market capitalization of $48.04 billion, a PE ratio of 36.65 and a beta of 1.22.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The business services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $987.90 million. Copart had a return on equity of 22.45% and a net margin of 33.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Copart, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

