Swiss National Bank Has $130.97 Million Stock Holdings in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Swiss National Bank decreased its position in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,598,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 193,800 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Welltower were worth $130,966,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WELL. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Welltower by 97.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in Welltower during the second quarter worth $26,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Welltower by 117.8% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Welltower during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in Welltower during the third quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors own 91.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp upped their price target on Welltower from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Welltower from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Raymond James raised Welltower from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Welltower in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Welltower from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Welltower currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.79.

Welltower Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE WELL opened at $87.93 on Monday. Welltower Inc. has a one year low of $65.18 and a one year high of $93.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 3.37. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $89.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.67 billion, a PE ratio of 183.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.07.

About Welltower

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust ("REIT") and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

