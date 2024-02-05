Swiss National Bank Has $136.52 Million Stock Position in PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Free Report) by 8.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,392,040 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 110,903 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in PDD were worth $136,517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in PDD by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 9,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in PDD by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in PDD by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 3,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in PDD by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 4,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in PDD by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 4,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. 31.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PDD Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PDD opened at $124.59 on Monday. PDD Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $59.67 and a one year high of $152.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $142.81 and a 200-day moving average of $113.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The stock has a market cap of $164.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.69.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PDD ( NASDAQ:PDD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported $11.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.94 by $2.67. PDD had a net margin of 23.25% and a return on equity of 34.07%. The company had revenue of $68.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. PDD’s revenue was up 93.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PDD Holdings Inc. will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PDD. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of PDD from $137.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $137.00 target price (up from $115.00) on shares of PDD in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of PDD from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.04.

About PDD

(Free Report)

PDD Holdings Inc, a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.

Recommended Stories

