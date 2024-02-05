Swiss National Bank Lowers Stock Holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Swiss National Bank cut its holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) by 11.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,096,400 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 139,100 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $123,838,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the first quarter worth approximately $87,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Ross Stores during the 1st quarter worth $200,000. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in Ross Stores by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 20,004 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,810,000 after buying an additional 1,085 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 12,174 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,128,000 after acquiring an additional 2,615 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 0.9% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 163,788 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $14,826,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470 shares in the last quarter. 84.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Gordon Haskett raised Ross Stores from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Ross Stores from $131.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Ross Stores in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $127.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.05.

Ross Stores Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ ROST opened at $143.68 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $136.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.87. The company has a market capitalization of $48.37 billion, a PE ratio of 28.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.04. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 12-month low of $99.00 and a 12-month high of $144.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The apparel retailer reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.84 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 38.83% and a net margin of 8.75%. Ross Stores’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ross Stores Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 5th were given a dividend of $0.335 per share. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 4th. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.53%.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

