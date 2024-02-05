Swiss National Bank Sells 128,200 Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Swiss National Bank trimmed its position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,051,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 128,200 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $113,629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its stake in Simon Property Group by 8.2% in the second quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 24,433,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,821,452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,852,099 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Simon Property Group by 10.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,144,366 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $910,337,000 after purchasing an additional 765,146 shares during the period. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in Simon Property Group in the first quarter worth $107,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Simon Property Group in the fourth quarter worth $807,887,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Simon Property Group by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,500,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $763,656,000 after purchasing an additional 421,554 shares during the period. 84.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SPG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut Simon Property Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $132.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Simon Property Group from $139.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com raised Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Simon Property Group from $148.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Simon Property Group from $144.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.75.

Simon Property Group Trading Down 1.0 %

Simon Property Group stock opened at $137.94 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $123.07. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $100.17 and a 12 month high of $146.91. The company has a market capitalization of $45.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 1.65.

About Simon Property Group

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

