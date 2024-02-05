Swiss National Bank Sells 83,300 Shares of Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG)

Swiss National Bank decreased its stake in shares of Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Free Report) by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 657,847 shares of the company’s stock after selling 83,300 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Ferguson were worth $108,196,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ferguson by 90.7% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ferguson during the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Park Place Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Ferguson during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ferguson by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ferguson by 150.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period.

Several analysts recently commented on FERG shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of Ferguson from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Raymond James downgraded shares of Ferguson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Ferguson from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Ferguson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:FERG opened at $191.96 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $185.42 and a 200-day moving average of $168.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.06 billion, a PE ratio of 21.76, a PEG ratio of 13.68 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Ferguson plc has a 12 month low of $123.17 and a 12 month high of $194.13.

Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.59 billion. Ferguson had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 39.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.95 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ferguson plc will post 9.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

