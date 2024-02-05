Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM) Shares Gap Up to $50.45

Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $50.45, but opened at $52.00. Symbotic shares last traded at $50.21, with a volume of 606,269 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on SYM. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Symbotic in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Symbotic from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Symbotic in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Symbotic from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.92.

Symbotic Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $48.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.16 billion, a PE ratio of -135.70 and a beta of 2.02.

Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). Symbotic had a negative return on equity of 105.30% and a negative net margin of 2.03%. The business had revenue of $391.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 60.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Symbotic Inc. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Symbotic

In other news, insider William M. Boyd III sold 44,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.93, for a total value of $2,471,155.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 57,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,188,569.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider William M. Boyd III sold 44,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.93, for a total value of $2,471,155.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 57,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,188,569.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Todd Krasnow sold 18,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.21, for a total value of $967,561.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 406,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,793,103.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 491,306 shares of company stock worth $24,187,258. 38.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Symbotic

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Symbotic by 23.2% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Symbotic by 46.1% during the second quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 954 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Symbotic by 0.5% in the third quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 63,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,125,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Symbotic by 3.0% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 13,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of Symbotic by 66.7% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter.

Symbotic Company Profile

Symbotic Inc, an automation technology company, provides robotics and technology to improve efficiency for retailers and wholesalers in the United States. The company offers Symbotic system, an end-to-end warehouse automation system for product distribution. It also designs, assemblies, and installs modular inventory management systems and performs configuration of embedded software.

Featured Articles

