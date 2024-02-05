Sysco (NYSE:SYY) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning.

SYY has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays raised their price target on Sysco from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Sysco from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Sysco from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Sysco in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. They set a buy rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Sysco from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $85.44.

Shares of NYSE:SYY opened at $81.48 on Thursday. Sysco has a fifty-two week low of $62.24 and a fifty-two week high of $82.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $74.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.00, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.01. Sysco had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 105.22%. The company had revenue of $19.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sysco will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, January 5th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.90%.

In related news, Director Sheila Talton sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.76, for a total transaction of $157,872.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $917,236.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Sysco by 70,686.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,967,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,666,000 after acquiring an additional 6,957,665 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $397,373,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Sysco by 34.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,459,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,859,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666,008 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new position in Sysco during the 2nd quarter worth $107,472,000. Finally, Imprint Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Sysco by 7,204.3% in the 2nd quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 1,293,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,381,000 after buying an additional 1,276,096 shares during the period. 80.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

