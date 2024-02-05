TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) Shares Gap Up to $11.11

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $11.11, but opened at $11.37. TAL Education Group shares last traded at $11.11, with a volume of 2,931,623 shares.

TAL has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group raised TAL Education Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.60 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised TAL Education Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on TAL Education Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $10.50 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on TAL Education Group in a research report on Friday, November 24th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut TAL Education Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, TAL Education Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.37.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.43.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TAL. Advisor Partners II LLC acquired a new position in TAL Education Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $71,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in TAL Education Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new position in TAL Education Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in TAL Education Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in TAL Education Group by 668.6% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 12,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 10,698 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.29% of the company’s stock.

TAL Education Group provides K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers tutoring services to K-12 students covering various academic subjects, including mathematics, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, political science, English, and Chinese.

