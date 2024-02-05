Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE) Price Target Cut to C$4.75

Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$5.00 to C$4.75 in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 60.47% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on TVE. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$5.75 to C$5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$6.00 to C$6.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$5.00 to C$4.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$5.50 to C$4.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$4.50 to C$4.25 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Tamarack Valley Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$5.11.

TVE stock traded down C$0.04 during trading on Monday, hitting C$2.96. The company had a trading volume of 1,405,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,916,324. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$3.15 and a 200-day moving average price of C$3.56. Tamarack Valley Energy has a 12 month low of C$2.76 and a 12 month high of C$4.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.64. The stock has a market cap of C$1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.77 and a beta of 2.42.

In related news, Director Caralyn Patricia Bennett purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$3.07 per share, for a total transaction of C$153,500.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 104,165 shares of company stock worth $320,080. Corporate insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian sedimentary basin. It primarily holds interests in Cardium light oil plays in Wilson Creek/Alder Flats/Pembina, and Garrington and Lochend areas in Alberta; Viking light oil resource plays in Redwater and Westlock in Alberta, as well as in the Consort area of southeast Alberta and Hoosier area of southwest Saskatchewan; Barons Sands light oil plays located in the Penny area of Southern Alberta; and heavy oil properties located in Hatton area of Saskatchewan.

