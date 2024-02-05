Tanager Wealth Management LLP Acquires 43,230 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

Tanager Wealth Management LLP increased its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 285,318 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 43,230 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF accounts for about 3.1% of Tanager Wealth Management LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Tanager Wealth Management LLP owned 0.27% of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF worth $14,976,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Beta Wealth Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Beta Wealth Group Inc. now owns 14,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Cahill Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cahill Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $808,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 11,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF stock traded down $0.99 on Monday, reaching $57.14. 295,339 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 303,906. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $57.67 and its 200-day moving average is $54.95. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a one year low of $48.66 and a one year high of $60.70. The firm has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a PE ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 0.97.

About Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

