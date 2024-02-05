Tanager Wealth Management LLP Buys 44,051 Shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT)

Tanager Wealth Management LLP grew its stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) by 13.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 377,590 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,051 shares during the period. VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF accounts for about 5.9% of Tanager Wealth Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Tanager Wealth Management LLP owned approximately 0.29% of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF worth $28,636,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MOAT. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 46.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 579,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,209,000 after buying an additional 183,401 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 171,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,656,000 after buying an additional 2,596 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 102.5% during the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 12,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $992,000 after purchasing an additional 6,291 shares during the period. abrdn plc bought a new stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $8,316,000. Finally, Jackson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the second quarter worth $5,024,000.

Get VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF alerts:

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Stock Performance

Shares of MOAT stock traded up $0.02 on Monday, hitting $84.51. The stock had a trading volume of 1,389,277 shares. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.46. The firm has a market cap of $10.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.62 and a beta of 1.02.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.