Tanager Wealth Management LLP Has $82.55 Million Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Tanager Wealth Management LLP boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 388,647 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,737 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up about 17.1% of Tanager Wealth Management LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Tanager Wealth Management LLP’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $82,553,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTI. Power Corp of Canada bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Hoey Investments Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 170.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. LWM Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 106.7% in the 3rd quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

VTI stock traded down $1.34 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $243.84. The company had a trading volume of 1,707,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,513,433. The company has a market capitalization of $343.81 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $235.32 and a 200 day moving average of $224.34. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $190.18 and a 12 month high of $246.01.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.