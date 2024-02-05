Tanager Wealth Management LLP Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Tanager Wealth Management LLP raised its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report) by 13.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,758 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,770 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 2.1% of Tanager Wealth Management LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Tanager Wealth Management LLP owned about 0.12% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF worth $10,276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $405,315,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $81,123,000. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,373,000. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 37.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,434,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,682,000 after acquiring an additional 388,810 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $32,608,000.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $1.22 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $110.08. 150,417 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 292,046. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $99.03 and a 1 year high of $116.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $112.24 and its 200 day moving average is $109.57. The firm has a market cap of $8.57 billion, a PE ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 0.99.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

