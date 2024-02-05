Tanager Wealth Management LLP Reduces Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Tanager Wealth Management LLP reduced its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 14.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 614 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 104 shares during the quarter. Tanager Wealth Management LLP’s holdings in Intuit were worth $314,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 50.0% during the third quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 60 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Intuit by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,240 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,145,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 773 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC lifted its position in Intuit by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC now owns 3,987 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,037,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. boosted its stake in Intuit by 0.7% during the second quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. now owns 3,213 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,465,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.63% of the company’s stock.
Intuit Trading Down 0.7 %
Shares of Intuit stock traded down $4.18 on Monday, reaching $635.40. The company had a trading volume of 312,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,131,272. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $608.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $550.49. Intuit Inc. has a 1 year low of $384.05 and a 1 year high of $654.02. The firm has a market cap of $177.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25.
Intuit Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 10th were issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Intuit’s payout ratio is currently 39.34%.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Intuit news, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 93,641 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $569.02, for a total transaction of $53,283,601.82. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 65,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,170,662.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 93,641 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $569.02, for a total transaction of $53,283,601.82. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,170,662.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 14,771 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $589.60, for a total value of $8,708,981.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,497,688. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 124,815 shares of company stock valued at $71,849,903 over the last three months. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
INTU has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Intuit from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Intuit from $575.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Intuit from $670.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Intuit from $410.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Intuit from $605.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intuit currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $594.67.
About Intuit
Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.
