Tanager Wealth Management LLP Sells 1,692 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Tanager Wealth Management LLP decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,334 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,692 shares during the period. Tanager Wealth Management LLP’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new stake in Pfizer in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. 68.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pfizer Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of Pfizer stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Monday, hitting $26.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,234,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,578,082. The stock has a market cap of $150.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.62. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.76 and a 52 week high of $44.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.05.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.37 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 3.62%. The business’s revenue was down 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 26th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 25th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 466.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Pfizer news, Director Scott Gottlieb acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.47 per share, with a total value of $79,410.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $238,230. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PFE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Pfizer from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Pfizer from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.13.

Pfizer Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

