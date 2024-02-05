Tanager Wealth Management LLP Sells 27,818 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Tanager Wealth Management LLP reduced its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 73.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,994 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,818 shares during the quarter. Tanager Wealth Management LLP’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $697,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BND. Foster & Motley Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 64,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,519,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,588,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,318,000 after purchasing an additional 108,137 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,047,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,970,000 after purchasing an additional 71,096 shares during the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 11.2% during the third quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,972,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,450,000 after purchasing an additional 299,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 16.0% during the second quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 545,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,651,000 after buying an additional 75,337 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BND traded down $0.58 during trading on Monday, reaching $72.42. 3,658,929 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,501,536. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.26. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 52-week low of $67.99 and a 52-week high of $74.90.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd will be issued a $0.2119 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.