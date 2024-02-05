Tanager Wealth Management LLP Sells 4,575 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Tanager Wealth Management LLP cut its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 124,142 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,575 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up 1.7% of Tanager Wealth Management LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Tanager Wealth Management LLP’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $7,989,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. MAS Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 30,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,434 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 61.5% in the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 6,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 2,297 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 22.4% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 661,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,007,000 after purchasing an additional 121,118 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.5% during the first quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 74,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,160,000 after buying an additional 2,514 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

IEFA traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $69.98. The stock had a trading volume of 7,944,437 shares. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $56.55 and a 1-year high of $70.84.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

