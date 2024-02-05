Tanager Wealth Management LLP Sells 5,219 Shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Tanager Wealth Management LLP trimmed its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Free Report) by 31.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,279 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,219 shares during the period. Tanager Wealth Management LLP’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 25.6% during the second quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 43,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,052,000 after purchasing an additional 8,787 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc grew its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 61,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,912,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $224,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 9.8% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,614,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,309,000 after purchasing an additional 591,232 shares during the period. Finally, Narwhal Capital Management raised its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 10.0% during the second quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 9,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares during the period.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Price Performance

Shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF stock traded down $0.16 on Monday, reaching $48.13. The company had a trading volume of 147,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 581,937. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $48.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.61. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 1 year low of $46.58 and a 1 year high of $48.55.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Cuts Dividend

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 24th were given a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $2.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 23rd.

The First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a variety of mortgage-backed securities with target duration of less than 3 years. LMBS was launched on Nov 4, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

