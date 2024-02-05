Tanager Wealth Management LLP Trims Stock Holdings in Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR)

Tanager Wealth Management LLP lowered its stake in Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR – Free Report) by 14.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,684 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,091 shares during the quarter. Tanager Wealth Management LLP’s holdings in Procore Technologies were worth $1,155,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Procore Technologies by 55.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,174,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,874,000 after acquiring an additional 3,275,404 shares in the last quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP increased its stake in Procore Technologies by 302.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 2,773,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,447,000 after buying an additional 2,084,166 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Procore Technologies by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,141,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,886,000 after buying an additional 1,042,498 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Procore Technologies by 61.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,574,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,378,000 after buying an additional 980,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Procore Technologies by 28.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,024,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,035,000 after acquiring an additional 886,949 shares in the last quarter. 81.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PCOR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Procore Technologies from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Procore Technologies from $87.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Procore Technologies from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Procore Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Procore Technologies from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.53.

In other Procore Technologies news, CEO Craig F. Jr. Courtemanche sold 29,514 shares of Procore Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.95, for a total value of $1,651,308.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 813,493 shares in the company, valued at $45,514,933.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Procore Technologies news, insider Benjamin C. Singer sold 5,638 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.29, for a total value of $328,639.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 133,318 shares in the company, valued at $7,771,106.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Craig F. Jr. Courtemanche sold 29,514 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.95, for a total transaction of $1,651,308.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 813,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,514,933.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 310,650 shares of company stock valued at $19,194,966 in the last quarter. Insiders own 39.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PCOR traded down $1.66 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $71.53. 364,010 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 895,000. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $66.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.78. Procore Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.11 and a 1-year high of $76.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.26 billion, a PE ratio of -43.57 and a beta of 0.67.

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects. It offers Preconstruction that facilitates collaboration between internal and external stakeholders during the planning, budgeting, estimating, bidding, and partner selection phase of a construction project; and Project Management, which enables real-time collaboration, information storage, design, BIM model clash detection, and regulation compliance for teams on the jobsite and in the back office.

