Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) Price Target Increased to $24.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from $17.00 to $24.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the medical device company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 4.80% from the company’s previous close.

TNDM has been the subject of several other reports. Leerink Partnrs restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a research note on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com raised Tandem Diabetes Care from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $40.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a research note on Monday, October 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.36.

NASDAQ TNDM traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $22.90. 773,078 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,489,041. Tandem Diabetes Care has a 52 week low of $13.82 and a 52 week high of $45.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.09 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 4.05, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.04.

In other Tandem Diabetes Care news, Director Dick Allen acquired 5,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.96 per share, with a total value of $94,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 19,962 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $378,479.52. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Leigh Vosseller acquired 6,200 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.39 per share, with a total value of $95,418.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 11,860 shares of the company's stock, valued at $182,525.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 13,135 shares of company stock worth $220,094 in the last 90 days. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. RiverPark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. State of Wyoming lifted its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 45.8% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 821 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 871.8% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,691 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 51.7% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,226 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care in the fourth quarter worth about $73,000.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

