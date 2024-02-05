TD Cowen Boosts QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) Price Target to $170.00

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by TD Cowen from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the wireless technology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup cut QUALCOMM from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp upped their target price on QUALCOMM from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Susquehanna upped their target price on QUALCOMM from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $148.71.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Price Performance

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

Shares of QCOM stock opened at $141.69 on Thursday. QUALCOMM has a twelve month low of $101.47 and a twelve month high of $157.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $140.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.38%.

Insider Activity at QUALCOMM

In other news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.11, for a total value of $1,201,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 243,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,282,217.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total value of $124,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $464,380. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO James H. Thompson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.11, for a total value of $1,201,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 243,795 shares in the company, valued at $29,282,217.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,198 shares of company stock valued at $3,077,790 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 102.5% in the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 241 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 150.0% in the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 250 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the third quarter worth about $29,000. 71.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About QUALCOMM

(Get Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.