TD Cowen Raises Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Price Target to $225.00

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price target increased by TD Cowen from $200.00 to $225.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Marketbeat reports. TD Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Raymond James reiterated a strong-buy rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. HSBC began coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $197.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $197.95.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Amazon.com

Amazon.com Trading Up 7.9 %

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $171.81 on Friday. Amazon.com has a 12 month low of $88.12 and a 12 month high of $172.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $152.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $140.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 trillion, a P/E ratio of 59.24, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.14.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.19. Amazon.com had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 17.43%. The company had revenue of $169.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.78, for a total value of $76,390.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 117,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,960,816.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 21,933 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.66, for a total value of $3,128,961.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,064,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $294,458,086.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.78, for a total value of $76,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 117,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,960,816.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 61,329 shares of company stock worth $8,807,853. Corporate insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Amazon.com

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Addison Advisors LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 5,905 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $897,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,304,000. Cercano Management LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 88.0% in the 4th quarter. Cercano Management LLC now owns 585,457 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $88,954,000 after buying an additional 274,076 shares during the period. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 228,867 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $34,774,000 after buying an additional 14,807 shares during the period. Finally, Darrow Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $274,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

About Amazon.com

(Get Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.