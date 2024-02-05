TD Securities Boosts CGI (TSE:GIB.A) Price Target to C$170.00

CGI (TSE:GIB.A – Free Report) (NYSE:GIB) had its price target increased by TD Securities from C$155.00 to C$170.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Desjardins upped their price target on CGI from C$154.00 to C$163.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. CIBC increased their price objective on CGI from C$150.00 to C$155.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on CGI from C$160.00 to C$170.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on CGI from C$155.00 to C$165.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$166.82.

CGI Stock Performance

About CGI

Shares of GIB.A stock opened at C$156.02 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$142.77 and a 200-day moving average of C$138.66. CGI has a one year low of C$117.98 and a one year high of C$156.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.88, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of C$32.19 billion, a PE ratio of 22.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.80.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada, Northern Europe, France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

