TD Securities Boosts Real Matters (TSE:REAL) Price Target to C$7.00

Real Matters (TSE:REAL – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by TD Securities from C$6.00 to C$7.00 in a research note released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on REAL. Cormark cut their price target on Real Matters from C$7.00 to C$6.50 in a report on Monday, October 23rd. ATB Capital raised their price target on Real Matters from C$9.00 to C$10.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Real Matters from C$5.50 to C$7.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Friday. National Bankshares cut their target price on Real Matters from C$7.00 to C$6.50 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Real Matters from C$5.25 to C$6.50 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$7.36.

Shares of TSE REAL opened at C$6.61 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$482.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -59.18 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 3.75, a current ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$6.16 and a 200 day moving average price of C$6.09. Real Matters has a 52 week low of C$4.25 and a 52 week high of C$7.10.

Real Matters Inc operates as a technology and network management company in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: U.S. Appraisal, U.S. Title, and Canada. It offers residential mortgage appraisals for purchase, refinance, and home equity and default transactions to the mortgage lending industry, as well as title services for refinance, purchase, home equity, short sale, and real estate-owned transactions to financial institutions under the Solidifi brand; and insurance inspection services to property and casualty insurers under the iv3 brand.

