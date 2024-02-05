TD Securities Cuts Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) Price Target to $46.00

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP – Free Report) (TSE:BIP.UN) had its target price lowered by TD Securities from $47.00 to $46.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on BIP. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. National Bankshares cut Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $44.00 to $38.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Brookfield Infrastructure Partners currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $39.11.

Get Brookfield Infrastructure Partners alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Price Performance

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Increases Dividend

Shares of BIP opened at $31.39 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 224.23 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50-day moving average is $30.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.70. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a fifty-two week low of $21.03 and a fifty-two week high of $37.32.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.405 per share. This is a positive change from Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.16%. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s payout ratio is 1,092.94%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,055,428,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the second quarter worth $180,770,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 28.0% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,514,496 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $602,872,000 after acquiring an additional 3,613,819 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 413.9% in the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 4,278,411 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $125,557,000 after acquiring an additional 3,445,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 11.7% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,337,632 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $480,326,000 after acquiring an additional 1,714,740 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.52% of the company’s stock.

About Brookfield Infrastructure Partners

(Get Free Report)

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, midstream, and data businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Utilities segment operates approximately 60,000 kilometers (km) of operational electricity transmission and distribution lines; 2,900 km of electricity transmission lines; 4,200 km of natural gas pipelines; 7.8 million electricity and natural gas connections; and 540,000 long-term contracted sub-metering services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.