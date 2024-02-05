Telesat Corp (NASDAQ:TSAT) Shares Purchased by Gamco Investors INC. ET AL

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in Telesat Corp (NASDAQ:TSAT – Free Report) by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,012,559 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 215,581 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned approximately 15.71% of Telesat worth $28,780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Telesat in the third quarter worth about $177,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Telesat in the third quarter worth about $42,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Telesat in the second quarter worth about $101,000. Heard Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Telesat by 0.5% in the second quarter. Heard Capital LLC now owns 1,793,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,892,000 after acquiring an additional 9,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of Telesat by 3.3% in the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 1,038,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,787,000 after acquiring an additional 33,273 shares in the last quarter.

Separately, TheStreet cut Telesat from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th.

NASDAQ TSAT traded up $0.27 on Monday, hitting $9.98. 16,071 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,944. The company has a market capitalization of $127.79 million, a P/E ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.14 and a 200 day moving average of $12.17. Telesat Corp has a twelve month low of $6.13 and a twelve month high of $22.75. The company has a current ratio of 9.01, a quick ratio of 9.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Telesat (NASDAQ:TSAT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($3.80) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $130.52 million for the quarter. Telesat had a net margin of 22.90% and a negative return on equity of 0.92%.

Telesat Corporation, a satellite operator, provides mission-critical communications solutions to broadcast, enterprise, and consulting customers worldwide. The company’s satellite-based services allow direct-to-home (DTH) service providers to deliver television programming, audio, and information channels directly to customers’ homes; and enables broadcasters, cable networks, and DTH service providers to transmit television programming services.

