Terril Brothers Inc. Boosts Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Terril Brothers Inc. boosted its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 24.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,877 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the period. Terril Brothers Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Chevron during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Chevron during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CVX. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Chevron from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $184.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Chevron from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Chevron from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $182.05.

Chevron Price Performance

Shares of CVX stock traded up $0.87 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $153.11. The company had a trading volume of 4,372,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,253,941. The company has a market capitalization of $289.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $147.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $154.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $139.62 and a 52-week high of $174.39.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $47.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.93 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 15.24%. Chevron’s revenue was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.09 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 13.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.26%. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.17%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Further Reading

